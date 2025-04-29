Sign up
Ceiling
This was the ceiling above me in a local shopping centre. I was too lazy to move to try to get it all in but now I wish I had.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Views
1
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
28th April 2025 10:37am
ceiling
lines
