Back Yard by kjarn
122 / 365

Back Yard

It's almost non stop ain again today so in a short dry spell I ran outside to see if I could see anything suitable for half and half. I didn't find anything but did like the colours, lines and textures in this shot
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
33% complete

