Big/Small by kjarn
123 / 365

Big/Small

Two teddies for todays word/s of the day
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
I love that big teddy, he looks so cuddlesome!
May 3rd, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana He sits on the bed the kids use when they sleep over, they love him.
May 3rd, 2025  
Cute characters.
May 3rd, 2025  
