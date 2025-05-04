Sign up
Autumn
I saw the first signs of autumn today
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Wylie
ace
we are well and truly in autumn now. Nice to see the change of seasons even if it is getting cool.
May 4th, 2025
Karen
ace
Love the colours of autumn. We don't see much of that here - we basically have one season that's divided into two, and that's about 7 months of wild raving-hot lunatic summer for mad people, and 5 months of normal summer.
May 4th, 2025
