Autumn by kjarn
Autumn

I saw the first signs of autumn today
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wylie ace
we are well and truly in autumn now. Nice to see the change of seasons even if it is getting cool.
May 4th, 2025  
Karen ace
Love the colours of autumn. We don't see much of that here - we basically have one season that's divided into two, and that's about 7 months of wild raving-hot lunatic summer for mad people, and 5 months of normal summer.
May 4th, 2025  
