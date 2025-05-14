Previous
Studio by kjarn
134 / 365

Studio

My sons studio in Los Angeles
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted what a great half and half
May 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
I like this - lots of interest
May 14th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What an amazing h&h, well spotted. Must be lovely to be spending time with your boy - mine was over for a couple of days recently, I couldn’t stop hugging him
May 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So happy you are with him! Nice half and half
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact