134 / 365
Studio
My sons studio in Los Angeles
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5393
photos
128
followers
122
following
36% complete
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Views
7
4
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
9th May 2025 2:32pm
Public
studio
,
los angeles
,
mayhalf-2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted what a great half and half
May 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
I like this - lots of interest
May 14th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
What an amazing h&h, well spotted. Must be lovely to be spending time with your boy - mine was over for a couple of days recently, I couldn’t stop hugging him
May 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So happy you are with him! Nice half and half
May 14th, 2025
