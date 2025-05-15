Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Fungi
Spotted this on a walk
15th May 2025
15th May 25
4
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5394
photos
128
followers
122
following
36% complete
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2025 4:41pm
Tags
mushroom
fungi
Karen
That's a lovely specimen - very neat how it stands so tall and upright. Nice shot, with the one visible in the background blur.
May 15th, 2025
Babs
Beautiful standing tall
May 15th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
Wonderful focus!
May 15th, 2025
Mags
Very nice find and capture.
May 15th, 2025
