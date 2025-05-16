Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Sunset
Sunset over Los Angeles when I was there last week
16th May 2025
16th May 25
9
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5395
photos
128
followers
122
following
37% complete
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Views
4
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th May 2025 7:51pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
los angeles
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous colours and layers.
May 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours and layers what a lovely scene fav
May 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
It was a long hard walk to get up there. Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture…
May 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
looks as though it was worth it though. A calm scene and a place to breathe
May 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful
May 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
Yes, we definitely benefited from it
May 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025
