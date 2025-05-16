Previous
Sunset by kjarn
Sunset

Sunset over Los Angeles when I was there last week
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous colours and layers.
May 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@wakelys Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours and layers what a lovely scene fav
May 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing It was a long hard walk to get up there. Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning capture…
May 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn looks as though it was worth it though. A calm scene and a place to breathe
May 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful
May 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing Yes, we definitely benefited from it
May 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Thank you for the fav
May 16th, 2025  
