Nightshade by kjarn
Nightshade

Spotted this on a walk about a month ago. Life and crappy weather is getting in the way of taking photos these days
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very pretty. All the best to you and yours.
May 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely to see… great colours
May 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
May 18th, 2025  
Wylie ace
the weather is definitely a bit ordinary atm!
May 18th, 2025  
