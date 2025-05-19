Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
Texture and an insect
Another one spotted on a walk about a month ago
19th May 2025
19th May 25
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2025 10:43am
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
insect
,
texture
,
cicada
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
May 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you for the fav Bill
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done, you have good eyes Kathy! Such great textures and tones too.
May 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love the textures of the tree bark and the coat left by the cicada
May 19th, 2025
