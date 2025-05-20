Sign up
Previous
140 / 365
Ceiling
Looking up at the shopping mall
20th May 2025
20th May 25
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5399
photos
128
followers
122
following
38% complete
View this month »
140
5
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
20th May 2025 1:24pm
Public
ceiling
,
shopping mall
Christina
ace
Lovely ceiling
May 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It always pays to look up
May 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful ceiling.
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great ceiling.
May 20th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Nice colour harmony, patterns too
May 20th, 2025
