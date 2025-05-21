Sign up
141 / 365
Marching through the bush
Back in the days before the big wet
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5400
photos
128
followers
122
following
38% complete
3
2025
Tags
children
,
grandchildren
,
amelia
,
zac
,
elijah
,
in the bush
