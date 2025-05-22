Sign up
Footsteps
My son stepped out on to the dirty wet pavers
22nd May 2025
4
0
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5401
photos
128
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st May 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pavers
,
footstep
,
non stop rain
Babs
He's not got webbed feet yet then. ha ha
Bucketing down again here today.
May 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
@onewing
This was yesterday, much too wet to even open the door today. I'm quite over this
May 22nd, 2025
Karen
Good footprint, it's nice and clear. I can never seem to capture even half-decent footprints.
Rain is good, but there comes a time when it's days of never-ending grey and mud and slush. It becomes quite depressing.
May 22nd, 2025
Babs
@kjarn
We have been out for lunch today with our walking group, no walking just eating. It has bucketed down. Sick of the rain now
May 22nd, 2025
