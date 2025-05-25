Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Reflection
I was doing some tidying in the garden and spotted the reflection in the outdoor table
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5404
photos
128
followers
122
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Views
3
2
2025
24th May 2025 1:44pm
reflection
garden
Christina
ace
cool reflections - if you had just focused on the table, it would have been a cool half and half.
May 25th, 2025
Linda E
ace
At first glance I thought it was the reflections in a long narrow lap pool...lol
May 25th, 2025
