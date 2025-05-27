Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Garden
It's nice to see and smell the gardenia flowers emerging
27th May 2025
27th May 25
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5406
photos
129
followers
123
following
40% complete
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th May 2025 4:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
white
,
flower
,
garden
,
gardenia
Beverley
ace
I agree… beautiful shot.
May 27th, 2025
