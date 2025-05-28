Previous
Lunch by kjarn
148 / 365

Lunch

A cute little cafe we chose for lunch
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Looks lovely,,, a colourful delight
May 28th, 2025  
Karen ace
What a wonderful shot. Very neat wall murals.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact