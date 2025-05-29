Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
149 / 365
Sydney
I took a wander through Hyde Park
29th May 2025
29th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5408
photos
129
followers
123
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
,
hyde park
,
mayhalf-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Big smiles. This was my favourite Sydney park when I lived on Market Street. Lovely composition and a great half & half.
May 29th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I didn't even notice it was a half & half. Thank you for the fav
May 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close