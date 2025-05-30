Previous
Selfie by kjarn
150 / 365

Selfie

Here I am in the Armani window
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Allison Williams ace
Fun!
May 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Now that's cool!
May 30th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Fun!
May 30th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great selfie!
May 30th, 2025  
