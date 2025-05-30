Sign up
Previous
150 / 365
Selfie
Here I am in the Armani window
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5409
photos
129
followers
123
following
41% complete
View this month »
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
window
,
reflections
,
selfie
Allison Williams
ace
Fun!
May 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! Now that's cool!
May 30th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Fun!
May 30th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great selfie!
May 30th, 2025
