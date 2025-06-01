Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
152 / 365
Books I read in May
Not a good month reading in more ways than one.
From top to bottom:
A psychological thriller that was an ok read but a bit more suspense would have been good
A general fiction that was a good read
An autobiography that was a nice read but nothing special
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5411
photos
129
followers
123
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Issi Bannerman
ace
Haven't read any of these, but I love to see what people are reading and what they think of the books. I'm currently reading There are Rivers in the Sky, but haven't quite got into it yet. Previously I read The Song of Achilles (Madeline Miller), which I loved.
June 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
There are Rivers in the Sky has been on my list of books to read for a while now. Thank you for the fav
June 1st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Let's hope this month's brings more interest
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close