Previous
Books I read in May by kjarn
152 / 365

Books I read in May

Not a good month reading in more ways than one.

From top to bottom:
A psychological thriller that was an ok read but a bit more suspense would have been good
A general fiction that was a good read
An autobiography that was a nice read but nothing special

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Haven't read any of these, but I love to see what people are reading and what they think of the books. I'm currently reading There are Rivers in the Sky, but haven't quite got into it yet. Previously I read The Song of Achilles (Madeline Miller), which I loved.
June 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann There are Rivers in the Sky has been on my list of books to read for a while now. Thank you for the fav
June 1st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Let's hope this month's brings more interest
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact