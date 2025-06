Sculpture

One of the amazing sculptures in the NSW art gallery.



A sculpture called "Suspended stone circle II" by Ken Unsworth which was completed in 1974 and reproduced in 1988. It features 103 river stones, each weighing about 15kgs, suspended by 309 wires from the ceiling, forming a 4 metre wide disc. The stones are arranged so that their centre of gravity aligns with the central axis of the disc, creating an illusion of levitation.