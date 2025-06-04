Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Art Gallery
I spotted this lady while wandering around the art gallery
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia.
5414
photos
130
followers
124
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2025 12:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
art gallery
,
sydney
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, she's interesting!
June 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the art on the wall!
June 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
Isn't she. Thank you for the fav
June 4th, 2025
Christina
ace
I wonder what the lack of eye detail means....
June 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@christinav
I just googled, the artist is Simone Leigh and she omits eyes in all her work to abstract the face, maintain the anonymity of her subject, represent the historical invisibility of black women and invite viewers to engage with their own perception
June 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting artwork.
June 4th, 2025
