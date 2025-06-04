Previous
Art Gallery by kjarn
Art Gallery

I spotted this lady while wandering around the art gallery
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Kathy A

Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, she's interesting!
June 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the art on the wall!
June 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann Isn't she. Thank you for the fav
June 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
I wonder what the lack of eye detail means....
June 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@christinav I just googled, the artist is Simone Leigh and she omits eyes in all her work to abstract the face, maintain the anonymity of her subject, represent the historical invisibility of black women and invite viewers to engage with their own perception
June 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting artwork.
June 4th, 2025  
