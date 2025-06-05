Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Amazing Light
I feel like I was in the right place at the right time
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5415
photos
131
followers
124
following
42% complete
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 3:47pm
Tags
tree
,
light
,
leaves
,
autumn
