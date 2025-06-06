Previous
Archibald by kjarn
157 / 365

Archibald

I went to view this years Archibald Exhibition and this was my favourite - Aaron Chen an actor and comedian from Sydney
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
