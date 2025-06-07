Previous
Sacrilege by kjarn
158 / 365

Sacrilege

Spotted this graffiti on a church
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda E ace
I don't think I'll ever understand why people do this
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact