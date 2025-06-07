Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Sacrilege
Spotted this graffiti on a church
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
43% complete
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
graffiti
,
sacrilege
Linda E
ace
I don't think I'll ever understand why people do this
June 7th, 2025
