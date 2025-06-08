Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
159 / 365
Back light
I’m not sure what I like the best, the hibiscus or the bokeh
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5418
photos
131
followers
124
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
hibiscus
,
backlight
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours with beautiful bokeh.
June 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The flower looks like it is floating. Great bokeh.
June 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It does look like it is floating, I agree. What a beautiful flower
June 8th, 2025
Christina
ace
Fabulous shot
June 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Thank you for the fav
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close