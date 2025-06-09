Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
160 / 365
Reflections
Went for a walk around the area
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5419
photos
131
followers
124
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
bush
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love a pond picture. Nice one.
June 9th, 2025
Christina
ace
A beautiful calm day for lovely reflections
June 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close