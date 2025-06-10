Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
Fungi
I spotted this little clump while out walking in the bush
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5420
photos
130
followers
124
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
,
bush
,
fungi
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
Fabulous fungi…
June 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great looking fungi and textures.
June 10th, 2025
