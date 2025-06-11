Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
162 / 365
Dust
A bit of poetry for one of the words of the day
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5421
photos
130
followers
124
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dust
,
poetry
,
june25words
Joan Robillard
ace
This is me
June 11th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Dust f you must. but it will just come back!!!
June 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love it! My friend recently sent me a meme that said "from dust we come and to dust we will return. That's why I don't dust. It could be someone I know!"
June 11th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
But at some point the dust gets really bad and you cave in....
June 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great poem. On that note I’m off out for the day.
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close