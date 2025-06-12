Previous
Cheeky cocky by kjarn
Cheeky cocky

There was about a dozen of them sitting on the wires but the rest flew off before I could whip out my phone
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the lines. He's just hanging around, I guess!
June 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca on my return walk they were all in a tree ripping off all the bark, they are so naughty. Thank you for the fav
June 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn 😅😅 such characters!
June 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fun too watch…
June 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
They do love going round in gangs don't they. So cheeky and noisy too
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV.
June 12th, 2025  
Corinne ace
He’s staring at you !
June 12th, 2025  
