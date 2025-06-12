Sign up
163 / 365
Cheeky cocky
There was about a dozen of them sitting on the wires but the rest flew off before I could whip out my phone
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
7
1
Kathy A
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5422
photos
130
followers
124
following
44% complete
View this month »
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wires
,
bird
,
cockatoo
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Love the lines. He's just hanging around, I guess!
June 12th, 2025
Kathy A
@casablanca
on my return walk they were all in a tree ripping off all the bark, they are so naughty. Thank you for the fav
June 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@kjarn
😅😅 such characters!
June 12th, 2025
Beverley
Fun too watch…
June 12th, 2025
Babs
They do love going round in gangs don't they. So cheeky and noisy too
June 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Great PoV.
June 12th, 2025
Corinne
He’s staring at you !
June 12th, 2025
