164 / 365
I’m on a tree
Perfect light on a walk in the bush
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5423
photos
130
followers
124
following
44% complete
Tags
tree
,
me
,
shadow
,
bush
,
selfie
Diana
Fabulous shadow selfie!
June 13th, 2025
Dorothy
That is a super duper selfie! Love it!
June 13th, 2025
