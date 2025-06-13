Previous
I’m on a tree by kjarn
164 / 365

I’m on a tree

Perfect light on a walk in the bush
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shadow selfie!
June 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That is a super duper selfie! Love it!
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact