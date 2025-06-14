Sign up
Previous
165 / 365
In the bush
A pretty little grevillea banksii
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5424
photos
130
followers
124
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bush
,
grevillea
ByBri
Lovely close up..
June 14th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aren't they gorgeous flowers
June 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 14th, 2025
