Previous
170 / 365
Black & white 4
I went on a black & white photo walk with my photo group. Very strange for someone who isn’t keen on black & white but I embraced the experience and now you get to see the results
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5429
photos
130
followers
124
following
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 10:46am
sydney
,
wedding
,
black & white
,
opera house
Diana
ace
Well done, lovely contrasts and repetitions.
June 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely seen
June 19th, 2025
ByBri
Nicely done, I like how is naturally been drawn to some thing out of shot..
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such interesting shapes in the negative space taking your eye to the couple.
June 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
Thank you for the fav Sue
June 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
June 19th, 2025
