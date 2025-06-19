Previous
Black & white 4 by kjarn
170 / 365

Black & white 4

I went on a black & white photo walk with my photo group. Very strange for someone who isn’t keen on black & white but I embraced the experience and now you get to see the results
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Well done, lovely contrasts and repetitions.
June 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely seen
June 19th, 2025  
ByBri
Nicely done, I like how is naturally been drawn to some thing out of shot..
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such interesting shapes in the negative space taking your eye to the couple.
June 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@wakelys Thank you for the fav Sue
June 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
June 19th, 2025  
