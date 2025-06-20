Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
Black & white 5
I went on a black & white photo walk with my photo group. Very strange for someone who isn’t keen on black & white but I embraced the experience and now you get to see the results
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Kathy A
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5430
photos
130
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
black & white
Diana
Lovely capture of these beautiful shadows Kathy.
June 20th, 2025
