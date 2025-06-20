Previous
Black & white 5 by kjarn
Black & white 5

I went on a black & white photo walk with my photo group. Very strange for someone who isn’t keen on black & white but I embraced the experience and now you get to see the results
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful shadows Kathy.
June 20th, 2025  
