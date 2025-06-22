Sign up
173 / 365
Black & white 7
My final photo from the black &white walk with my photo group. I could post another week but I'm over it.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5432
photos
129
followers
123
following
47% complete
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 10:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
cafe
,
sydney
,
black & white
,
waiting for customers
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely wood textures and shadows.
June 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
Thank you for the fav Issi
June 22nd, 2025
Kazzy
ace
Love all the shapes.
June 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures,shapes and shadows. You did an amazing job Kathy.
June 22nd, 2025
