Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
State Library
Such an impressive looking library
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5440
photos
129
followers
123
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
sydney
,
state library
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, impressive sight indeed.
June 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close