183 / 365
Wonderful Web
Spotted this wonder in my garden
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
web
,
garden
Boxplayer
ace
Ah that's lovely especially with green backdrop
July 2nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@boxplayer
Thank you for the fav
July 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Picture perfect web and capture.
July 2nd, 2025
