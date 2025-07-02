Previous
Wonderful Web by kjarn
Wonderful Web

Spotted this wonder in my garden
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Boxplayer ace
Ah that's lovely especially with green backdrop
July 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer Thank you for the fav
July 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Picture perfect web and capture.
July 2nd, 2025  
