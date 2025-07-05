Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
I Wish
I love this sculpture and often take photos of it. It was created by Czech artist Arthur Fleischmann and donated to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney in 1946. It is situated on the site of Sydneys first "Wishing Tree"
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Kathy A
Tags
sculpture
i wish
Suzanne
ace
Lovely!
July 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
It is beautiful Kathy, so demure.
July 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A lovely statue, what is a wishing tree?
July 5th, 2025
