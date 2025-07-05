Previous
I Wish by kjarn
I Wish

I love this sculpture and often take photos of it. It was created by Czech artist Arthur Fleischmann and donated to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney in 1946. It is situated on the site of Sydneys first "Wishing Tree"
Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Lovely!
July 5th, 2025  
It is beautiful Kathy, so demure.
July 5th, 2025  
A lovely statue, what is a wishing tree?
July 5th, 2025  
