187 / 365
Journals
Travel journals all piled up
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5446
photos
129
followers
123
following
51% complete
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2025 2:07pm
journal
july25words
Dorothy
ace
Oh you’re good, I used to do this , now rely on photos.
July 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
You've got a lot of journals.
July 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely seen!
July 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
How perfect that is, they must be so interesting to go through.
July 6th, 2025
moni kozi
Impressive! Do you just write in them or do you also draw?
July 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
@onewing
@ludwigsdiana
Don't be fooled by this. I start out with good intentions every holiday but never have I managed to write much and I seem to stop all together about half way 😂
July 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@monikozi
Only write, they are holiday journals but not very good ones
July 6th, 2025
