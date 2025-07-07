Previous
Please off by kjarn
Please off

This gave me a laugh
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😅😅😅 That is funny!
July 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
I guess it is not a native English speaker living there ;-)
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I thought so. Thank you for the fav
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana It was in a cafe
July 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn Reminds me of one I saw in Venice years ago: "for a quick search of your car utilise this exit." Imagined all these people searching inside their cars for that one thing they had lost....!!
July 7th, 2025  
