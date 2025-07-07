Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Please off
This gave me a laugh
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5447
photos
129
followers
123
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😅😅😅 That is funny!
July 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
I guess it is not a native English speaker living there ;-)
July 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I thought so. Thank you for the fav
July 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It was in a cafe
July 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@kjarn
Reminds me of one I saw in Venice years ago: "for a quick search of your car utilise this exit." Imagined all these people searching inside their cars for that one thing they had lost....!!
July 7th, 2025
