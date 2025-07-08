Previous
Door by kjarn
Door

I love this door I spotted on my walk
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
It's beautiful, such great shapes and pop of colour against the grey. Lovely capture and symmetry.
July 8th, 2025  
Everything about it is lovely
July 8th, 2025  
