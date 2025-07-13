Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
194 / 365
Colour and shadows
This place caught my eye
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5453
photos
129
followers
124
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
building
,
colour
Susan Wakely
ace
So colourful. That would make a great jigsaw puzzle.
July 13th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Amazing. great find!
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, wonderful patterns and colours.
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close