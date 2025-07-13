Previous
Colour and shadows by kjarn
194 / 365

Colour and shadows

This place caught my eye
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So colourful. That would make a great jigsaw puzzle.
July 13th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Amazing. great find!
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, wonderful patterns and colours.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact