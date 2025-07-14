Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Cats
I saw Cats at the Theatre Royal yesterday. Photography wasn't allowed but as usual I don't do as I'm told and quickly grabbed this shot of Old Deuteronomy who just sat there all intermission
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2025 2:17pm
cats
,
musical
,
theatre
,
old deuteronomy
Issi Bannerman
ace
I suspect they don't mind during intermissions. I'd have done the same! I first saw CATS in Singapore when I was there waiting to give birth to our daughter - over 31 years ago!
July 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh you naughty girl, they will take your birthday away. ha ha.
July 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, great interval shot, well done. Cats is great fun.
July 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
It was a good show, one I've never seen before. Thank you for the fav
July 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Naughty you! But great shot :)
July 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A great capture… a lovely colourful setting. Great show!
July 14th, 2025
