Cats by kjarn
Cats

I saw Cats at the Theatre Royal yesterday. Photography wasn't allowed but as usual I don't do as I'm told and quickly grabbed this shot of Old Deuteronomy who just sat there all intermission
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
Issi Bannerman ace
I suspect they don't mind during intermissions. I'd have done the same! I first saw CATS in Singapore when I was there waiting to give birth to our daughter - over 31 years ago!
July 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh you naughty girl, they will take your birthday away. ha ha.
July 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, great interval shot, well done. Cats is great fun.
July 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca It was a good show, one I've never seen before. Thank you for the fav
July 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Naughty you! But great shot :)
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A great capture… a lovely colourful setting. Great show!
July 14th, 2025  
