198 / 365
St Judes
A pretty church I wandered into for a look
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
randwick
,
st judes anglican church
Diana
ace
Beautiful church and capture, I love the symmetry.
July 17th, 2025
ByBri
Nicely composed..
July 17th, 2025
