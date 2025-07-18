Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
199 / 365
Proud of our Elders
Street art I spotted on my walk
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5458
photos
129
followers
124
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street art
,
protect our elders
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this outstanding work of art, the faces are amazing.
July 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Really interesting street art
July 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close