200 / 365
X-Ray
And a cracked rib was diagnosed
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
8
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5459
photos
129
followers
124
following
54% complete
Tags
xray
,
cracked rib
,
slipped over and banged into a table
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
For you?? Ouchies!
July 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Unfortunately yes
July 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh dear!!! Did you fall?
July 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
I slipped and hit the edge of a table
July 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh poor you, that can be so painful! Hope it heals well.
July 19th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Oh no that's not fun, take it easy
July 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Ouch so painful!! Pain worsens as it heals, take meds!!!!
July 19th, 2025
Jon Lip
Those tables can be dangerous things! Hope it heals well.
July 19th, 2025
