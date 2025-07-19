Previous
X-Ray by kjarn
X-Ray

And a cracked rib was diagnosed
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
For you?? Ouchies!
July 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Unfortunately yes
July 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh dear!!! Did you fall?
July 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@illinilass I slipped and hit the edge of a table
July 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh poor you, that can be so painful! Hope it heals well.
July 19th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh no that's not fun, take it easy
July 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Ouch so painful!! Pain worsens as it heals, take meds!!!!
July 19th, 2025  
Jon Lip
Those tables can be dangerous things! Hope it heals well.
July 19th, 2025  
