Previous
Jam by kjarn
201 / 365

Jam

A trip to Ikea isn't complete without grabbing a jar of their delicious jam
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and presentation. Fortunately, we have a German supermarket here which also sells Lingonberry jam, I love it too.
July 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the name lingonberry. Eat some and take your mind off the pain! I do heartily wish you a thorough and speedy mend.
July 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
I have only been to Ikea once and I had no idea they sold jam. Learn something new every day.
July 20th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing They sell amazing meatballs in their cafeteria and they are served with this jam.
July 20th, 2025  
Christina ace
I didn't know they sold jam either - NZ is getting there first Ikea store this year!
July 20th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@christinav They have a cafe in the store and they sell all the items you can buy in the cafe
July 20th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, nice!
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact