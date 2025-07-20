Sign up
201 / 365
Jam
A trip to Ikea isn't complete without grabbing a jar of their delicious jam
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Comments
7
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2025 3:47pm
Tags
ikea
,
jam
,
july25words
,
lingonberry jam
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and presentation. Fortunately, we have a German supermarket here which also sells Lingonberry jam, I love it too.
July 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love the name lingonberry. Eat some and take your mind off the pain! I do heartily wish you a thorough and speedy mend.
July 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
I have only been to Ikea once and I had no idea they sold jam. Learn something new every day.
July 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
They sell amazing meatballs in their cafeteria and they are served with this jam.
July 20th, 2025
Christina
ace
I didn't know they sold jam either - NZ is getting there first Ikea store this year!
July 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@christinav
They have a cafe in the store and they sell all the items you can buy in the cafe
July 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice!
July 20th, 2025
