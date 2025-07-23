Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Houses
I found a little house on the windowsill of a house
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
2
1
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5463
photos
129
followers
124
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2025 11:04am
Tags
houses
Ann H. LeFevre
A is for Adorable!
July 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
@olivetreeann
Isn't it cute? That you for the fav Ann
July 23rd, 2025
