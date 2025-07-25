Sign up
Previous
206 / 365
Shadows
The sun was streaming in through the dining room door
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2025 12:34pm
Tags
black and white
,
shadows
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shadows- I think I see a jigsaw piece in there!
July 25th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@olivetreeann
It's a stand to hold the lid of the puzzle box so you can see the picture better
July 25th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
July 25th, 2025
