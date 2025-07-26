Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Rainy Day
My latest completed jigsaw
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
56% complete
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2025 10:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
jigsaw
,
rainy day
,
re-marks
,
july25words
Beverley
ace
Wonderful relaxing times … jigsaws are great fun… this one is so colourful
July 26th, 2025
