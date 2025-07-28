Previous
Poor Tree by kjarn
Poor Tree

Lots of carving and writing
28th July 2025

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details

Shirley ace
Cool textures but sure dislike the carving
July 28th, 2025  
Karen ace
A great look at the various textures of the tree. Not at all good or fair to do that carving - as you say, poor tree. I always ask myself why do people do stuff like this. Inconsiderate idiotic behaviour.
July 28th, 2025  
