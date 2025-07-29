Previous
Bee by kjarn
Bee

There's a bee loose in the garden
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a cute one too.
July 29th, 2025  
